Man held for raping minor daughter in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

At around 10 pm on Friday, a call was received at the Mayur Vihar police station regarding a minor getting raped, they said.

During counselling, the victim alleged that she was raped by her father in the absence of her mother. On Friday afternoon, she was raped again while her mother was away, police said.

The victim then told her mother about it, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Achin Garg said.

The statement of the victim was recorded in the presence of her mother and a case under sections 376(2) (n) (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Mayur Vihar police station, Garg said.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted and the 40-year-old accused has been arrested, he said.

The accused is a drug addict and the family lived in a rented accommodation, police said. PTI NIT RHL