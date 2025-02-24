Man held for raping minor girl in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 24 (PTI) Police have arrested man in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl following which she became pregnant, an official said on Monday.

The 22-year-old accused and the girl, residents of the same locality in Nallasopara area here, knew each other.

The accused went to the girl's house earlier last month when she was alone and allegedly raped her, the official from Achole police station said.

During a medical examination, the girl has been found to be six weeks pregnant, he said.

The girl's mother approached the police, following which the accused was arrested on Saturday and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 64 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. PTI COR GK