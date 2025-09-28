Man held for raping minor girl in UP village

Ballia (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping his 14-year-old relative here along with an accomplice, police said on Sunday.

The arrested accused sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg after allegedly firing at the police.

Giving details of the case, police said the girl wa returning from a birthday celebration at a neighbour's house on September 26 when she was forcibly put on a motorcycle by Raja Kumar Paswan, a resident of Asega village, and an unidentified accomplice.

The two men took the minor to an isolated spot where they allegedly gang-raped her before fleeing the scene.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Kumar Shukla said that a case was registered on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the survivor's mother. The FIR names Paswan and an unknown youth.

The ASP said Paswan is related to the survivor.

After his arrest on Saturday, police took the accused to the Bagaha bridge culvert to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

According to the police, the accused took out a weapon he had hidden beneath the culvert and attacked the police team.When the accused attempted to fire again, police fired in self-defense, hitting the accused in his right leg.

Paswan was admitted to the local Community Health Centre, they said, adding a country-made pistol and a cartridge were recovered from his possession.