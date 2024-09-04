Man held for raping minor girl in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in a village under the Dudhi Police Station area here, police said on Wednesday.

"One eight-year-old was raped by her neighbour on Monday. We have arrested one Ram Khelawan (48), who is the accused in the case on Tuesday night," said Circle Officer Pradeep Singh Chandel.

"The accused lured the minor girl, who was playing outside her house to a secluded place and raped her. He also threatened the girl and asked her not to tell anyone about the incident," added Chandel quoting the police complaint regarding the incident.

The girl informed her parents regarding the incident. The parents approached the police and lodged a complaint on Monday. PTI COR CDN AS AS