Man held for raping minor in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in a car in Zarifnagar police station area of Budaun district in UP.

The accused who knew the girl reached her school on Wednesday and asked the principal that her parents have called her. The accused took the class sixth student in his car, stopped it at a secluded spot and raped her.

The accused threatened the girl of dire consequences and dropped her home. The girl, however, told her parents about the incident on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) K K Saroj said, "On the basis of the complaint filed by the family members, we have lodged a case under section of rape of BNS (Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita) and relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) Act. The accused Vivek (22) was arrested today." The accused ran a medical store in a shop owned by the victim's father, the police said.