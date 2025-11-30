Man held for raping minor in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Budhana town on Saturday evening when the girl (6) was playing outside her house when the accused, Waqar, allegedly took the girl to a secluded place and raped her, Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh said.

An FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the girl's father under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.