Man held for raping minor in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in a village here, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Kumar Meena said the accused was identified as Akbar Ali (48), a resident of Kuri Mafi village.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, her daughter had gone to Akbar Ali's shop on October 9 for some work.

The accused allegedly lured the girl with a toffee and raped her.

The incident came to light on October 14 when the girl informed her mother, following which a case was registered at Bakhira police station.

Police have arrested the accused on charges of rape and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP added.

A detailed probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN HIG HIG