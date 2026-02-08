Man held for raping minor stepdaughter in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar

Kotdwar, Feb 8 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter, police said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old accused was arrested from Najibabad Road on Saturday and later sent to judicial custody on court orders, they said.

According to police, the minor's mother had lodged a missing person complaint on Friday, stating that her daughter had left home without informing anyone at around 7 am on February 5.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV camera footage from nearby areas and found that the girl had gone to her grandmother's house.

The grandmother told police that the girl was extremely frightened and did not want to return home due to alleged harassment. She later left the girl with an acquaintance, from where police safely recovered her.

After gaining the girl's confidence, police said she disclosed that her stepfather had raped her on the night of February 4, following which she ran away from home the next morning.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 65(1) and 75(2) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI DPT RHL