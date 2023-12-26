Man held for raping minor stepdaughter, misleading cops

Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old daughter of his second wife in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The accused initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that the minor girl was kidnapped by three men on December 24 who raped her at a hillock in a village in Bhiwandi taluka, an official said.

Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for abduction and rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

However, the police found discrepancies in the statement of the man and he spilled beans during interrogation.

"The man had raped the 10-year-old girl in his house when her mother was not around and tutored her to give a misleading statement," the official added.

The accused man was remanded to police custody till January 2, he added. PTI COR NSK