Man held for raping neighbour's wife

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his neighbour's wife, aged around 30 years, by tying her after forcibly entering her house at Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The crime took place in front of the victim's toddler daughter late Saturday night, he said.

"Around 11 pm on Saturday, the accused forced his way into the house of the victim. The woman and her three-year-old daughter were present there. After that, he tied the woman's hands and legs with a 'dupatta' and sexually assaulted her," the official of Bhayandar police station said.

"The 38-year-old accused committed the crime in front of the victim's daughter," he said, adding that the woman lodged a complaint on Sunday, following which a case of rape was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police arrested the accused on Wednesday and further investigation is on, he said. PTI COR NP