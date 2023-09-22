Man held for raping nine-year-old girl in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly kidnapping a nine-year-old girl and raping her, police said.

The arrest came following a complaint filed by the minor girl's mother, Shahpur SHO Shashibhushan Rai said.

The incident took place here on Tuesday evening when Arjun Nishad, a resident of the same area as the victim, lured the girl on the pretext of buying biscuits for her to eat, the police said.

When the girl went with him to purchase biscuits, Arjun abducted her and took her to a deserted place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. When the girl raised an alarm, people nearby rushed to her aid, but the accused managed to escape, they added.

The girl resides with her mother in a rented house here, the police said.

Upon learning about the incident from her daughter, the mother lodged a complaint against the accused at the Shahpur police station here on Wednesday.

Based on the mother's complaint, the police registered a case against Arjun under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.

The SHO said that Arjun was arrested on Friday and sent to jail, while the minor girl was sent for medical examination. PTI COR NAV RPA