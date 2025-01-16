Man held for raping sister's 8-year-old tuition student in Dombivali

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a minor girl who took tuitions from the accused's sister, a police official said on Thursday.

The 8-year-old girl was raped on January 15 at the Dombivali home of the accused, identified as Vaibhav Jitendra Singh, when she had gone for tuitions, the Manpada police station official said.

"No one except Singh was at home when the victim arrived. He took her to the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. After she narrated her ordeal to her mother, a case was filed and Singh was held under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

Further probe is underway, the official added. PTI COR BNM