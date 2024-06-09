Man held for raping teen girl, associate on the run

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) A man was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly raping a teenaged girl, a police official said on Sunday.

One more person is wanted in the case and efforts are on to nab him, the MFC police station official said.

The arrested accused was identified as Anish Pandey whereas the man on the run is Abhishek Dere, the official said.

"The man took the girl to an isolated place on June 6 after lying that her father had called her. The accused forced her to drink alcohol and raped her. The other person videoed the act. She was found near her house in an intoxicated state after which her kin approached police," he said. PTI COR BNM