Man held for raping teen neighbour in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old neighbour in the Muradnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Tuesday.

The police said the matter came to the knowledge of the girl's father after she fainted following a severe stomach ache on Sunday. She was admitted to a private hospital and the doctor, after check-up, told the girl's father that she was pregnant.

When the girl's father asked her about the pregnancy, she said the accused visited their home for months during his absence. He then raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone, the police said.

The accused had been sexually assaulting her from that day, the girl's father said in his complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Masuri) Naresh Kumar said.

The girl, a Class 6 student, had been living with her father after her mother returned to her parental home following a dispute.

Based on the girl's father's complaint, a case was registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act on Monday.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, Kumar said.

The accused was arrested on Monday and sent to jail, he added. PTI COR NAV SZM