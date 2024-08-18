Man held for raping teenage girl in Goa

Panaji, Aug 18 (PTI) A man has been arrested from Colva village in south Goa for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Devaraju Kaki, is originally from Telangana. He was arrested on Saturday under relevant sections of the Goa Children's Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, after a teacher of the victim lodged a complaint with police.

The accused allegedly raped the girl on several occasions in the absence of her parents, police stated.

Police didn't elaborate on details including the place of the crime, the age of the accused, and the circumstances surrounding the crime.

A court remanded the accused in police custody for five days. PTI RPS NSK