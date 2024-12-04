Man held for raping teenage stepdaughter

Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) Police have arrested a man from Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping his teenage stepdaughter on multiple occasions, an official said on Wednesday.

The case against the 34-year-old accused was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint lodged by his 15-year-old stepdaughter, an official of Shanti Nagar police station said.

"The accused raped the victim multiple times from 2022. Recently, when the girl's mother was away from home on November 25, he raped her again and also threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed anything," he said.

The accused was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (rape), 64 (2) (m) (repeated rape on same woman) and 65 (1) (rape in certain cases) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. PTI COR NP