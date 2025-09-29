Man held for raping teenager multiple times in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times over the past one year, police said on Monday.

The accused also took obscene pictures and videos of the girl and threatened to share them on social media if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said on the complaint of the girl's mother, a named case was registered against the accused, Rohit Kumar Shah (32), on Sunday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

The DSP said that the victim's mother mentioned in the FIR that her husband lives abroad and she lives with her four daughters in a village here.

She alleged that Rohit entered their home and raped her daughter. "He threatened to make objectionable videos and photos viral," the DSP said.

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR KIS SMV HIG