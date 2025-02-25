Man held for raping three girls

Palghar, Feb 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old man wanted for allegedly raping three girls, including two sisters, in Virar of Palghar district was arrested from Surat, police said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girls, including two siblings aged 13 and 17, in his house in Chandansar area of Virar after spiking their drinks last December, an official said.

One of the victims is the daughter of the accused's friend who is in jail, while two girls are his neighbours, he said, adding that the accused raped the girls repeatedly.

An FIR was registered against the man on February 23 under sections 64(2)(m)(Commits rape on the same woman again) and 65 (1) (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was arrested from Surat, Gujarat.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI COR NSK