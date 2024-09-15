Man held for raping woman bank employee in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 15 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 41-year-old bank employee in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint by the woman, a case was registered at the Panvel police station, and the accused was arrested on Friday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, an official said.

The accused, who worked as a driver in the bank, befriended the victim a few months ago and established a physical relationship with her.

He allegedly recorded videos and took photographs of their encounters without her consent and later used them to threaten the woman, the official said.

The accused allegedly sexually exploited the woman, threatening to share the recordings with her family and colleagues at the bank, he said.

When the woman began resisting his advances, the accused allegedly verbally abused and assaulted her, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU