Man held for raping woman, cheating her of Rs 12 lakh

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) A man was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly raping a woman and cheating her of Rs 12 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.

Iqbal Iftekar Shaikh (32) was arrested on Saturday, the Shil-Daighar police station official said.

"The accused is a salesman. He took Rs 12 lakh from the 29-year-old victim between May 2022 and July 2024 claiming he would get a donor for her husband's kidney transplant procedure. He also raped the woman several times," the official said. PTI COR BNM