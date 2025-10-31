Man held for raping woman in Telangana's Kamareddy district

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI) A 26-year-old man from Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Telangana’s Kamareddy district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on October 26 when the woman was on her way to work in an agricultural field. The accused, a labourer at a rice mill, allegedly attacked and injured her before raping her and fleeing the spot, police said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered at the Machareddy police station.

During the investigation, police tracked down the accused and arrested him in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Thursday, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra said in a release.

He was produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody, police added. PTI VVK SSK