Man held for recording videos of women in toilet in south Mumbai's Bhuleshwar area

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly recording videos of women in a public toilet in Bhuleshwar area of south Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Jai Hind Estate building on Atmaram Merchant Road, the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station official said.

"A woman who had gone to the toilet with a girl noticed someone recording videos and informed personnel seated in a police vehicle nearby. A team rushed to the site and apprehended Rajankumar Choupal, who is a waiter in a hotel in the vicinity," he said.

"The victim refused to lodge a case, but Choupal was charged under section 77 (voyeurism) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 12 (sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act on the complaint of a police personnel. Choupal has been arrested," the official informed. PTI DC BNM