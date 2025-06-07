Man held for robbery in Delhi's Gokalpuri

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a robbery case in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area that left a woman seriously injured, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Aman, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the incident took place on April 17 when a woman was travelling in an e-rickshaw on Wazirabad Road. As the vehicle neared Gokalpuri Flyover, two men on a motorcycle allegedly tried to snatch her mobile phone. During the scuffle, the woman fell off the rickshaw and suffered grievous injuries. She was rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment.

"Analysis of CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on a suspect and laid a trap. Aman was arrested from near Gokalpur village," the officer said.

Police said that the motorcycle Aman was riding at the time of arrest was found to have been stolen from the Bhajanpura area.

During sustained interrogation, Aman confessed to his role in the robbery and disclosed the location of the stolen goods. Based on his statements, the police recovered three snatched mobile phones and another stolen motorcycle from his possession, along with a button-actuated knife.

Further investigations revealed that the accused has a criminal background and had previously been involved in four separate cases of motor vehicle theft.

Further investigation is underway, police added.