Man held for robbing businessman of Rs 54 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old for allegedly robbing a Meerut-based businessman of Rs 54 lakh, an officer said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Abhimanyu, they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the complainant, Sanjay Kaushik, was on his way to Chandni Chowk from Meerut to buy jewellery, police said.

Kaushik told the police that he was carrying two bags of cash worth Rs 54 lakh. When he reached near the Yamuna bridge, two bike-borne people informed him of an oil leakage from his car. As he went to check it, the two men took his money-filled bags and fled.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against the two men, of which Abhimanyu has been arrested. Police recovered Rs 45 lakh cash from his possession, a senior officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM HIG