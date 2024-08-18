Man held for robbing businesswoman of valuables in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly robbing a businesswoman from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra of Rs 30,000 and other valuables after threatening her, an official said on Sunday.

The man went to the woman's house at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, where he earlier worked as a cook and driver, on the night of August 14 and forced her at "gunpoint" to transfer Rs 30,000 to his account. He also took away her gold chain weighing 15 gm, senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Rabale police station said.

When the woman raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot, he said.

The woman, who is into clothes business, lodged a complaint, based on which the Rabale police registered an FIR under section 309 (4) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a probe.

After working on several leads including CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs, the probe team tracked down the accused to Ramchandra Nagar in Thane city from where he was picked up late Friday night, the official said.

The man was placed under arrest in the early hours of Saturday. Police recovered gold chains weighing a total of 32 gm and valued at Rs 1.60 lakh from his possession, he said.

During his interrogation, it came to light that a case was earlier registered against the accused with the Dombivili railway police in 2015, the official added.