Man held for robbing two on Delhi-Mumbai E-way in Nuh

Gurugram, Jan 28 (PTI) A man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly robbing two persons travelling in a car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh district of Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a group of four-five people claiming to be members of Bajrang Dal allegedly thrashed and robbed the two victims -- Raju of Delhi and Dilshad -- in the intervening night of January 22 and 23 when they were going to Madhya Pradesh.

The arrested accused, identified as Faiz Mohammad from Deeg in Rajasthan, was produced in a city court that sent him to one-day police remand for questioning, they added.

Giving details about the incident, the police said the victims' vehicle broke down near the Ghata Shamshabad toll plaza. They called 1033 (national highway helpline) and were waiting to get help when a Bolero camper stopped there.

Four-five people got down from the camper. They claimed to be members of the Bajrang Dal and allegedly started assaulting Raju and Dilshad. Then the miscreants snatched their mobile phones and Rs 17,000 cash and also made an online transaction of Rs 5,000, said the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Ferozpur Jhirka Sadar police station. During investigation with the help of CCTV footage of toll plaza, the police arrested one accused on Wednesday from Rajasthan, said a spokesperson of the Nuh police.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Faiz Mohammad, a resident of village Bela in Deeg district. A mobile phone, two SIM cards, a wrist watch and Rs 170 cash have been recovered from his possession. Police teams are conducting raids to nab other accused," said the spokesperson. PTI COR KVK KVK