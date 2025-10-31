Man held for Rs 40 lakh extortion bid using spoofed calls in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 40 lakh from his employer by threatening him through spoofed international calls, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ramzan Ali Hashmi (32), a resident of Chhattarpur in south Delhi, was arrested after a complaint was received from Manoj Kumar Kashyap, a resident of Paharganj, on October 26, police said.

"The complainant stated that on October 10, his wife had received an internet call from an international number, followed by a series of threatening messages aimed at him. Later, he too received multiple internet calls and messages from different numbers demanding Rs 40 lakh in exchange for the safety of his family," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

A case under sections for extortion and criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and an investigation was launched.

Using technical surveillance, police analysed the IP address linked to the calls and traced the suspect's location to Chhattarpur, he said.

The accused was apprehended from his residence, and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Police said Hashmi had earlier worked in the complainant's factory in Naraina and was aware of his business operations and personal details.

"Hashmi admitted that he made the extortion calls to demand money to clear his personal debts and manage expenses related to his upcoming marriage," the officer said.

Police have recovered two mobile phones and a laptop used in the commission of the crime. Further investigation is underway.