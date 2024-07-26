Man held for running prostitution racket in Mira Road

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Mira Road area of Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

Dinesh Parmar, a resident of Dahisar in Mumbai, was held on July 24 after a raid on a hotel in Mira Road by the Anti Human Trafficking Cell following a tip off that was verified in a decoy operation, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Madan Ballal said.

"Two women who were rescued during the raid have been sent to a shelter home," Ballal said.

Parmar was booked under section 143 (3) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act for trafficking and other offences, the ACP said. PTI COR MVG BNM