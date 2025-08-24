Man held for scaling Parliament wall released

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Ram Shankar Bind (20) who was arrested for attempting to scale a wall of the Parliament complex in Delhi has been released.

According to his family members, Ram was handed over by the Delhi Police on Sunday after questioning by central agencies.

Ram from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district attempted to scale a wall of Parliament on Friday morning but was caught by security personnel and handed over to the police. At the time of the arrest, he appeared to be “mentally incoherent”, according to police.

Sources had said he tried to gain entry into Parliament by climbing a tree adjoining the boundary wall. Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), questioned him to determine his motive.

Ram's elder brother, Umesh Kumar, said Ram cannot read Hindi and may have accidentally taken the wrong train to Delhi while on his way home from Surat, where he worked at a factory.

"He was travelling to his village in Bhadohi to meet his wife, Manju, who had recently given birth to a daughter," he said.

Umesh suggested that his brother might have tried to enter Parliament to seek refuge from some unknown danger.

The family further said that authorities did not find any objectionable or suspicious evidence against him and subsequently handed him over to his father.