Man held for selling counterfeit branded clothes in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Mumbai Police's crime branch arrested a 39-year-old man from suburban Kurla for allegedly selling clothes using fake labels of some international brands, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Monil Cheda, was picked up after a raid and shirts, T-shirts, and track pants worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from him, an official said.

The seized clothes were sold under brand names such as Hugo Boss and Under Armour, he said, adding a complaint was lodged by a consultancy firm.

A case was registered under various sections of the Copyright Act and further investigation is underway. the official added. PTI ZA NSK