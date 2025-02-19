Man held for selling tenanted premises

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) A 72-year-old man, a partner in a firm, has been arrested for illegally selling rooms of his tenants in a dilapidated building in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The properties were sold for around Rs 2.80 crore, according to police.

The accused, Shikharchand Hanumantraj Jain, is a partner in Rishi Enterprises. Other alleged accused, identified as Premlata Shikharchand Jain, Narendra Kumar Hanumantraj Sanghavi, and Hastimal Kataria, are yet to be arrested.

A police official said a court had ordered the tenants, Kamladevi Gupta (86) and Navalkishore Gupta (67), to vacate the property.

Shikharchand allegedly assured the Guptas that he would rebuild the five-storey structure and hand it over to them. However, he illegally sold the property to another person.

The possession of the property was handed over to Shikharchand Jain and Premlata Jain and two NOC holders in November 2021.

All four accused were booked on charges of cheating and forgery, and under the provisions of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act. PTI ZA NSK