Man held for setting OBC activist's car on fire in Jalna

Jalna, Sep 23 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old man, who allegedly set fire to an OBC activist's car in Maharashtra's Jalna city, an official said.

The Kadim Jalna police have apprehended the accused, Vishambhar Tirukhe, a resident of Daregaon, in connection with the incident that took place in the Neelam Nagar area late on Sunday night, the official said.

The accused allegedly poured petrol on the car belonging to OBC activist Navnath Waghmare, parked outside his house and set fire to it, he said.

While the upper portion of the vehicle was damaged, residents managed to douse the fire in time, the official said.

Following the incident, Waghmare lodged a complaint alleging that a supporter of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange was responsible for the arson.

Notably, Waghmare and other OBC activists have been opposing reservations for the Maratha community members under the Other Backward Classes category.

Police Inspector G B Shewale said, "The accused was identified based on the CCTV footage. Acting on a tip-off about his movement towards Daregaon, we apprehended him." A case has been registered against Tirukhe under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for mischief by fire and causing damage, the official said. PTI COR ARU