Man held for sexual abuse of two minor girls

Thane, Apr 28 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police arrested a clothes merchant for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls in his shop, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred a few days back when the girls visited his shop in Pavne village under the limits of Turbhe police station, he said.

Police arrested the man on various charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK