Man held for sexual assault on 5-year-old boy in Dharavi

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy in Dharavi in central Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

On May 4, the area witnessed a power outage and taking advantage of it the 20-year-old accused called the boy to his house and sexually assaulted him, the Dharavi police station official said.

"The boy told his parents about the incident two days later after which a case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The man was arrested on Thursday evening," the official said. PTI DC BNM