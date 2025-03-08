Man held for 'sexual exploitation' of minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl belonging to the Scheduled Tribes community, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused had known the victim for two years and eloped with her in November, 2024. He was arrested on March 7 on charges of stalking, eloping, marrying and sexual exploitation of the minor girl.

"He took her to various locations in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Yadadri, where they got married. The accused sexually exploited the victim multiple times," a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The girl's parents lodged a missing complaint at Film Nagar Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

Later, she was found and reunited with her family, but she left again during Sankranti holidays and refused to return, police said.

The accused was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the POCSO Act, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and the SCs & STs (POA) Act-1989 , police added. PTI VVK VVK ROH