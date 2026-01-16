Man held for sexually abusing two daughters in Jodhpur, one of them for 12 years

Jodhpur, Jan 16 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday for sexually abusing his two daughters, one of them for over 12 years, police said.

The man, a daily wage labourer, was found hiding in the Collectorate premises following a complaint on the matter. Police have recorded the statements of both victims and conducted their medical examinations, they said.

The alleged abuse came to light when the man molested his 15-year-old younger daughter, who told her elder sister about it, and found that she had been abused for over 12 years.

According to police, the alleged abuse began when the elder daughter was only six years old. Her father allegedly assaulted and raped her at that time.

Since then, he had been continuously sexually exploiting her. He used death threats to silence her, warning her not to tell her mother or any other relatives, police officials said.

Terrified by the threats, the daughter remained silent while her father physically exploited her for nearly 12 years. The most recent instance of rape occurred just one month ago, they said.

Recently, the man allegedly molested the younger daughter. She resisted his attempts and shared it with her elder sister, who told her about her 12-year abuse.

The younger sister then convinced her elder sister to reveal everything to their mother. When she heard about it, the mother confronted the father. This led to a heated argument between the two, and the matter spread within the family. Fearing legal action, the accused went into hiding three days ago, police said.

An FIR was registered against the father on Thursday based on a complaint. The charges include rape by intimidation and physical assault, continuous sexual exploitation for 12 years, and the molestation of his younger daughter, an official said.

Relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been added to the case. PTI COR SKY SKY