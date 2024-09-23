Man held for sexually assaulting 10-month-old girl in Bharuch

Bharuch, Sep 23 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-month-old girl in his neighbourhood in Gujarat's Bharuch district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Panoli in Ankleshwar taluka on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Oza said.

The accused took the child, who was with her grandmother, after promising to give her wafers and sexually assaulted her on the way to his house, Oza said.

"When her grandmother heard her cries and rushed there, she found the child bleeding due to injuries on her private parts. She was rushed to Bharuch civil hospital. After registering a case of rape and sexual assault under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the accused was arrested," he said.