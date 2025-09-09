Man held for sexually assaulting woman, blackmailing her

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Mumbai Police has arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a married woman after threatening to circulate her obscene photos, and also demanding money from her.

The 32-year-old woman from Rajkot met Apollon Fernandes, the accused, last year when she was looking for a job, said a Vakola police official.

They became friends after he promised to help her secure employment. Frequent interactions eventually led to a relationship between them, the official said.

Fernandes allegedly clicked obscene photos of the woman and later began demanding sexual favours repeatedly, threatening to leak the photographs to her husband and on social media if she refused.

The woman approached Vakola Police on Friday and lodged a complaint against Fernandes who was booked for alleged sexual assault, extortion, blackmail and issuing threats.

On Sunday, Fernandes was arrested and taken into custody. Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK