Man held for sexually exploiting Delhi woman on pretext of marriage

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a Delhi woman on the pretext of marriage and uploading her intimate videos on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Md Sohil alias Sonu, was arrested on Tuesday from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

"On June 26, a 24-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that Sohil had engaged in sexual relations with her after promising to marry her. She alleged that the accused secretly recorded intimate videos of her and later uploaded them on social media," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Based on her statement, a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Anand Parbat Police Station here, the officer said.

"During interrogation, Sohil's role in exploiting the woman and sharing her intimate videos online without consent was confirmed. Digital evidence related to the offence was also recovered," Valsan said.

The accused is in custody, and an investigation is underway to find whether he targeted other women using a similar modus operandi, police said. PTI SSJ SHS RHL