Man held for sexually harassing 8-year-old girl in Thane district

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing an 8-year-old girl in a public toilet, an official said.

The man allegedly committed the crime sometime between July 1 and August 20 and had threatened to harm the girl if she spoke about it.

The minor’s mother approached the Ambernath West police station after learning about the alleged sexual harassment of her daughter, the official said.

The accused has been booked under BNS sections 74 (using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman), 75 (2)(sexual harassment), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A local court has remanded the accused in police custody for seven days, he added. PTI COR NR