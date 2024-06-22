Man held for sexually harassing mentally unwell teen girl in Ambernath

Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) A man was arrested in Ambernath in Thane district for allegedly kissing a 14-year-old mentally unwell girl forcibly, a police official said on Saturday.

The official identified the accused as Harish Raju Shengal (26), who has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment, use of criminal force against woman and other offences.

"He took the girl to an isolated room near her house in Bhuvapada on June 10 and kissed her forcibly. He touched her inappropriately. Shengal was arrested on the complaint of the victim's mother," the Ambernath police station official said. PTI COR BNM