Man held for sexually harassing minor girl in MP

Shivpuri (MP), Feb 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a man on charges of sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri city, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Vivekanand Colony on Monday when the girl was going home and the 24-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday, Kotwali police station in-charge Kripal Singh Rathod.

The girl informed about the incident to her family members who then approached police.

The police check the area's CCTV footage in which the incident was captured, the official said.

After being caught, the accused jumped from a culvert to evade arrest. He got injured and was admitted to a hospital, the official said.

The accused was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 75 (sexual harassment) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added. PTI COR ADU GK