Man held for sexually harassing teenage girl in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was arrested in Bhubaneswar on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening a teenage girl with whom he had earlier been in a relationship, police said.

The accused was picked up on the basis of a written complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl at Kharavelnagar police station here on July 26.

According to the complaint, the accused had been harassing and intimidating the minor girl over the phone for the last 8 to 9 months.

After coming to know about the accused person’s relationship with another woman, the victim kept a distance. However, the accused was trying to continue with the relationship against her will, as per the complaint.

The accused kept threatening the victim with misusing her private photos, the police said.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had been stalking and threatening the victim for a long time, an officer of Kharavelnagar police station said.

The police tried to arrest the accused earlier also, but he had been absconding.

On Thursday, he was arrested in Satyanagar area when he tried to meet the victim. PTI BBM NN