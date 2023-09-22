Man held for sexually harassing woman at Thane railway station

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman at Thane railway station in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday arrested the accused Mohammed Rarani under section 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, senior inspector Pandhari Khande said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am on Thursday when the woman alighted from a local train and was walking on the platform, he said.

The woman raised an alarm when the accused allegedly sexually harassed her. The other commuters pinned the man down and handed him over to the police, the official added. PTI COR ARU