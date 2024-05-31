Man held for sexually harassing woman inside suburban train

Thane, May 31 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman commuter inside a suburban train, a Thane railway police official said on Friday.

As per the 32-year-old victim's complaint, the incident took place on Thursday when she was travelling in the general coach and the accused approached her and sought money for a religious trip, the official said.

"She gave him Rs 10. He later touched her inappropriately. The man has been charged under IPC sections for sexually harassing her," the official said. PTI COR BNM