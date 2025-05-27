Man held for shooting dead his 68-year-old helper's wife

Jaunpur (UP), May 27 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was arrested here for shooting the wife of his elderly helper dead with a licensed pistol, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jaibharat Mishra, a resident of Devapatti village under Badlapur police station limits in Jaunpur district.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atish Kumar Singh, a case was registered based on a complaint from 68-year-old Ramjatan Kanaujia from the same village.

In his complaint, Kanaujia said he worked for Jaibharat Mishra. On Monday evening, Mishra shot Kanaujia's wife Phoolpatti (65) with his pistol over some issue. The seriously injured woman was rushed to the district hospital, where she died during treatment.

The ASP said Mishra has confessed to the crime and the pistol used in the murder has been recovered.

The police is interrogating the accused, he said.