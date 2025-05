Nagpur, May 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his younger alcoholic brother with an air gun in Dhapewada village in Nagpur district on Wednesday following a quarrel, police said.

The accused, Jagadeesh Singh Bhond (32) is reportedly addicted to drinking alcohol and hunting. He shod dead his brother Indrajeet following an argument.

Police arrested the accused on the charge of murder. PTI COR NSK