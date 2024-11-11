Man held for smuggling ganja at Kochi airport

Kochi, Nov 11 (PTI) A man was arrested at Kochi International Airport for smuggling hybrid ganja from Thailand, the Kerala Excise Department said on Monday.

Muhammad Ukash (28) from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, was found in possession of 940 grams of ganja when he arrived from Thailand on Monday morning.

He was arrested on charges of smuggling the drug.

According to officials, the airport customs department alerted the Excise team after a suspicious item was discovered during a baggage check.

The seized drug was transferred to the Aluva Excise Range Office for further action, officials said.

An examination of his passport revealed that Ukash had traveled to Thailand three times in the past month, officials added. PTI ARM ARM SSK ROH