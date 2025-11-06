Man held for smuggling Rs 10 crore worth narcotics at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A man has been arrested for smuggling narcotics worth Rs 10 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, officials said on Thursday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Phuket (Thailand) on Wednesday.

Subsequently, on examination of a dark grey colour trolley bag, the officials found 30 transparent polythene pouches with green colour narcotics substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana, weighing 10,357 grams (net weight), a statement issued by the Delhi customs said.

"The value of said substance is Rs 10.357 crore," it said.

The accused has been arrested, and the narcotics seized.