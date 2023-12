Latur, Dec 24 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was arrested from Beed city for allegedly snatching gold chains at a rally of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange held recently, police said on Sunday.

Police recovered stolen chains worth Rs 2 lakh from the accused Umesh Talle on Saturday, an official said.

A case of theft was registered and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI COR NSK